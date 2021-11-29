Hungry Howie's Appoints Steve Clough as Director of Franchise Development

Hungry Howie’s Pizza, the originator of the Flavored Crust Pizza, announces the appointment of Steve Clough as the brand’s new Director of Franchise Development. He is a graduate of Western Michigan University and brings a diversified career with more two decades of leadership experience to Hungry Howie’s. Steve has an extensive background in print marketing, sales management, new business development, and franchise development. Specializing in fostering relationships with multi-unit franchisees, Steve will lead Hungry Howie’s franchise growth initiatives.

Steve spent most of his career working multiple director positions at Domino’s Pizza, starting in print marketing, POS systems sales for franchisees and directed the national school lunch program. He then became the Director of Franchise Development and Recruiting and that propelled Domino’s to significant growth. Domino’s goal was to open more than 1,000 stores over 8 years across the United States and Steve developed and implemented a comprehensive development strategy that significantly contributed to the domestic store growth count.

In his new role at Hungry Howie’s, Steve will be responsible for overseeing growth strategies that will drive the brand’s aggressive growth in key markets. His duties will entail actively recruiting franchisees and while working alongside franchise partners in development, construction, and real estate site selection.

“Clough is a valuable addition at Hungry Howie’s and will play a critical role in leading our brand’s continued growth,” says Steve Jackson, CEO & President of Hungry Howie’s Pizza. “He has a strong track record for successfully leading dynamic teams that drive company growth and delivering exceptional results. His knowledge and experience from one of our largest and most respected pizza competitors will enable us to take advantage of growth and partnership opportunities as we continue to scale nationwide.”

“I’m a huge fan of Hungry Howie’s and honored to be joining such a phenomenal brand,” says Clough. “Developing business solutions and working with franchisees to build their business has been one of the most rewarding parts of my career, and I’m excited to bring my expertise to the company. Hungry Howie’s might be the best kept secret in pizza, and we have a huge upside for growth. I look forward to building the next generation of Hungry Howie’s franchisees and developing successful stores.”