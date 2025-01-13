Hungry Howie’s recently announced the debut of its latest Flavored Crust of the Quarter, Chili Cheese Crust. This limited time crust is available now through March 31.

The newest addition to the Flavored Crust lineup, Chili Cheese Crust, balances spices with craveable cheesiness, creating an irresistible combination that pairs perfectly with many of Hungry Howie’s most beloved items. The crust can be paired with any pizza of the guest’s choice, as the flavor profile enhances the savory taste of bold offerings such as the Pepperoni Duo Pizza and compliments traditional flavors such as a simple Cheese pizza.

“We’re thrilled to launch our Chili Cheese Crust, a creative fusion of big flavors that are sure to elevate the experience in all pairings,” said Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development. “Our Flavored Crust lineup is constantly evolving, and we are excited to introduce these savory flavors for guests to enjoy for a limited time.”

The limited-time offering is available at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide. Guests can place orders for the new items online, in the app, or in-store while supplies last.

Hungry Howie’s began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust® pizza franchise have expanded to over 500 locations in 21 states across the country. Hungry Howie’s is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering free Flavored Crust® options including Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Additionally, the franchise offers a vast selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread®, fresh salads, and more.