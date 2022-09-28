Hungry Howie's Kicks Off Annual Campaign to Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness

For the fourteenth consecutive year, Hungry Howie’s, kicks off its month-long “Love, Hope & Pizza” campaign, dedicated to raising funds and awareness for National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. (NBCF). Since its launch in 2009, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza has raised over $3.5 million to date. This year, the national pizza franchise is on a mission to break the $5 million milestone in total donations to NBCF.

In support of the Love Hope Pizza campaign, Hungry Howie’s serves its famous Flavored Crust pizzas in pink pizza boxes. For each pizza sold now through October 30, Hungry Howie's makes a donation to NBCF. Hungry Howie’s is also offering guests $0.99 Howie Bread with the purchase of any large pizza at regular menu price with code LHP99.

To join Hungry Howie’s commitment and support its fundraising goal, customers can also provide an additional contribution to NBCF by rounding up its total to the nearest dollar at checkout.

“Hungry Howie’s is proud to be a continued partner of NBCF,” says Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie’s. “Early detection is the best way to beat breast cancer and NBCF focuses its work with underserved communities providing education and life-saving services to women across the country. Along with our iconic pink pizza boxes to highlight our commitment to increasing awareness of the issue, every October, Hungry Howie’s donates a portion of sales from its famous Flavored Crust pizza in support of survivors as well as those currently battling the disease. With the continued support of our loyal customers, we will continue to raise awareness and help fight breast cancer.”