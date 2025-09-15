Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, is bringing a taste of its Detroit roots to restaurants nationwide with the launch of its first-ever Detroit-Style Pizza. As the first national pizza chain to offer this Motor City classic in its true form, this launch celebrates the brand’s hometown heritage and marks a bold step in its menu innovation.

Founded in the suburbs of Detroit in 1973, Hungry Howie’s is proud to introduce its new Detroit-Style Pizza, available at participating locations nationwide. This authentic addition features thick, airy crust, crispy caramelized edges, cheese layered to the edge and sauce added as the final topping, just like the Detroit original.

“Detroit is in our DNA, and introducing this style on a national scale is a full-circle moment for Hungry Howie’s,” said Vice President of Marketing and Product Development Jeff Rinke. “It’s more than a menu launch. It’s a tribute to our beginnings and a bold step in our flavor evolution. We can’t wait for fans everywhere to taste a slice of our hometown”

Detroit-Style Pizza is available beginning September 15, 2025, at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide. Guests can place orders online, in the app or in-store while supplies last.