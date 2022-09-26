Hungry Howie's Launches Pumpkin Spice Bread

Ringing in the autumn season, Hungry Howie’s brings back its limited-time menu item, Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread. In the perfect blend of sugar, pumpkin spice, and everything nice - the originator of flavored crust pizza introduces a delicious treat for family and friends to enjoy throughout this fall and holiday season.

Hungry Howie’s Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread features 16 pieces of hot, buttered oven-baked breadsticks with warm pumpkin spice and served with a side of sweet white icing. Starting September 12th, customers can place their order in-restaurant, online, or via Hungry Howie’s mobile app at available locations nationwide while supplies last.

“This is the second year we’re tapping into the pumpkin spice season, and we’re excited to bring back the seasonal treat for the pumpkin spice aficionados and pizza fans,” says Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Research & Development, Hungry Howie’s Pizza. “The combination of pizza’s favorite side – breadsticks – with the quintessential fall flavor makes for a sweet and cozy treat any time of the day or night.