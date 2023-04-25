Hungry Howie's to Offer 73-Topping Pizza in Honor of 50th Anniversary

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of the Flavored Crust pizza franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a special limited-time offer to give thanks to its loyal customers for their unwavering support. The ’73 Classic large pizza, topped with approximately 73 pieces of Hungry Howie’s classic cupped pepperoni, pays homage to the brand’s founding year of 1973. Starting Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 30, customers can order the ’73 Classic large pizza for carry-out orders only.

“Our journey over the past 50 years has been made possible because of the dedicated franchisees and team members that have worked tirelessly to build the Hungry Howie’s brand,” says Steve Jackson, CEO of Hungry Howie’s. “50-years is a milestone that few companies are able to reach. We are very fortunate to work with a remarkable group that embody our core values every day and continue to drive our business forward.”

Hungry Howie’s began as a 1,000-square-foot hamburger shop in Taylor, Michigan that has since turned into a successful carry-out and delivery pizza chain. Today, the originators of the Flavored Crust pizza franchise has expanded to 535 locations across the country. Hungry Howie’s is a leader in the national pizza segment and specializes in offering 8 free Flavored Crust options – Butter, Asiago Cheese, Cajun, Butter Cheese, Sesame, Garlic Herb, Ranch, and Italian Herb. Additionally, the franchise offers a great selection of calzone-style oven-baked subs, Howie Bread, fresh salads, and more.

The ‘73 Classic large pizza will be available in-store, online and by phone for carry-out orders only, nationwide, starting Monday, April 24 through Friday, June 30 (prices may vary).