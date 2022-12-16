Hungry Howie’s Opens in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Hungry Howie’s opened the doors to its newest location in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on December 14. To celebrate, the store is offering a special limited-time deal of a large two-topping flavored crust pizza for $11.99.

The new Fayetteville location will be the third Hungry Howie’s location for multi-unit franchisees Randall Moran and Robert Wasden. Originally from Florida, Moran and Wasden are Hungry Howie’s fans turned franchisees. In 2021, they purchased a pre-existing Hungry Howie’s location at 2318 Paintersmill Drive in Fayetteville, NC. Earlier in the year, they opened a second location in Clayton, NC at 9145 Cleveland Rd. The duo is already looking at opportunities to further expand the brand’s presence in North Carolina.

This restaurant is led by Operations Manager, Melissa Lucas. Melissa and her husband moved back to Fayetteville in 2021 from Pennsylvania when her husband was relocated to Fort Bragg where he currently serves as an E7 Sergeant First Class for the United States Army. Melissa has an outstanding support management team of 6 that will assist in daily operations. Her team is Romie Harper, Ethan Sands, Sierra Chambers, Kiercen Calais, Melanie Letourneau and Dejuani Spencer.

“You could say more than just fans of Hungry Howie’s,” says Randall Moran. “Every one of our restaurants has become an integral part of the local neighborhood, and we can’t wait to introduce high-quality flavored crust pizza to a new community.”

“We’re so excited to finally bring our flavored crust pizza to Reilly Road,” adds Robert Wasden. “It’s been such a pleasure to be a member of the Hungry Howie’s family and continue expanding the brand’s footprint in the North Carolina area. Our community is passionate about the brand’s flavored crust pizza, and I look forward to growing the strong fan base throughout the city!”

“Having franchisees such as Robert and Randall, who are as passionate about the brand as we are, is the secret to why we continue to bring positive experiences to consumers time and time again,” says Steve Clough of Franchise Development. “Their enthusiasm for the brand and business is evident in the lifelong fans they have made of North Carolina residents, and we look forward to another successful restaurant in the market.

Hungry Howie’s newest Fayetteville store is located at 550 North Reilly Road in Fayetteville, NC 28303. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PM and Friday and Saturday from 11 AM to midnight.