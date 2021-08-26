Hungry Howie's Rolls Out Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of flavored crust pizza, is officially kicking off the fall season with the release of their new seasonal menu item, Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread. The limited-time Howie Bread celebrates the season’s most quintessential fall flavor and combines it with pizza’s favorite side – breadsticks.

Available September 1st, pumpkin spice aficionados and pizza lovers can find Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread at participating Hungry Howie’s locations nationwide, while supplies last.

The Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread comes with 16 pieces of hot, buttered oven-baked breadsticks with a warm pumpkin spice and served with a side of sweet white icing. Customers can place their order in-restaurant, online or via Hungry Howie’s mobile app.

"Hungry Howie’s has been known as the originator of flavored pizza, and after years of watching America's love affair with pumpkin spice, we’re excited take part in the seasonal flavor craze with our Howie Bread," says Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Research & Development, Hungry Howie’s Pizza." Our Pumpkin Spice Howie Bread is sugar, pumpkin spice and everything nice. It’s the perfect side item for family and friends to enjoy this fall.