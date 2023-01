Hungry Howie’s is serving heart-shaped 1-Topping Pizza and 3-Cheese Howie Bread to celebrate. These menu offerings are available February 13 – 14 (while supplies last). I’ve included more details below for your consideration. Heart-Shaped 1-Topping Pizza Price: $7.99

Heart-Shaped 3-Cheese Howie Bread Price: $7.99



News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.