Hungry Howie's Signs Multi-Unit Deal in Texas

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of Flavored Crust pizza, is continuing to expand with existing franchisee Pizza with a Purpose to bring two new locations to Katy, Texas. Pizza with a Purpose currently has one store opened on Highland Knolls, one opening in September 2022, and another anticipated to open in January 2023. As a result of the additional agreement to open two more units by 2024, there will be a total of five Hungry Howie’s locations in the Katy area by 2024.

Behind the franchise agreement are Katy, TX franchisees Caleb Guajardo and Chris Thompson, operators/owners of Pizza with a Purpose. Thompson grew up in Michigan where he was first introduced to Hungry Howie’s delicious Flavored Crust pizzas and attracted by the company’s commitment to giving back to the community. As a fan of Hungry Howie’s high-quality products and back-end support system for its franchisees, Thompson brought the brand to Katy, Texas. Pizza with a Purpose was formed in 2019 and with Thompson having over 20 years of restaurant/business experience and Guajardo’s close connection to the community, Pizza with a Purpose’s mission is to make a positive impact with every slice of pizza. Since then, Pizza with a Purpose has partnered with local schools, organizations, charities, and groups to help raise funds that make a difference and benefit residents throughout Katy.

“We’re eager to bring more of Hungry Howie’s and its one-of-a-kind products and service to our home in Katy, TX," says Caleb Guajardo. “Bringing five Hungry Howie’s locations to Katy is just the starting point. Hungry Howie’s has proven to be more than a successful business but a brand we can partner to grow with. As the brand continues to flourish, we’ll continue to spread Hungry Howie's cheesy goodness throughout Houston.”

“Houston, Texas shows great promise for Hungry Howie’s, and we’re thrilled to have Pizza with a Purpose leading the growth,” says Steve Clough, Director of Franchise Development at Hungry Howie’s. “Caleb and Chris have great business acumen and they’re exactly the kind of franchisees we’re looking for to fuel our franchise growth. Their passion for the brand and their commitment to making a difference are what sets them apart. We’re confident they’ll establish a significant presence in the market, and we’re honored to help them serve the Katy community.”

The newest location in Houston will open on September 21st. The store is located at 1127 Eldridge Pkwy Houston, TX 77077. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to midnight.

Hungry Howie’s continues to set its focus on expanding its presence throughout the United States with new locations opening in Fayetteville, NC; Little Rock, AR; and Kalamazoo, MI.