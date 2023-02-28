Hungry Howie's Tests Online Calculator for Pizza Party Planning

Hungry Howie’s, the originator of the Flavored Crust pizza franchise, announced today the testing phase of the Pizza Party Planner calculator prototype that will officially launch in late spring. The new online calculator is designed to enhance and simplify the experience for customers planning large events by calculating the recommended amount of pizza they should order based on the number of guests and their age range. As a one-stop party planner, Hungry Howie’s will also offer tasty Party Platter side items like Party Salads, Howie Breads and Howie Wings that can be added to the main meal.

“With Hungry Howie’s celebrating 50-years of being in business, it makes sense to launch a Pizza Party Planner calculator to help bring back nostalgic pizza parties in a less-stress, modern-day way,” says Jeff Rinke, Vice President of Marketing at Hungry Howie’s. “Knowing how many pizzas to order has been a challenge for generations, but now customers can eliminate the guesswork. With our Pizza Party Planner, customers can easily determine how many pizzas and platters are needed to satisfy their guests without the fear of ordering too much or too little.”

Once launched, customers will be able to easily access the Hungry Howie’s Pizza Party Planner calculator online via computer or mobile phone. When visiting the website, customers will be able to plug in how many people they are feeding, split by the number of adults, teens, and children, and check a box on if they’d like to include additional slices for extra hungry guests. Once the information is plugged in, the Pizza Party Planner will accurately calculate the appropriate number of pizzas to order.