Hunt Brothers Pizza Brings Back Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza announced the return of the popular Limited Time Offer (LTO) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Starting Monday, May 15, participating store partners can offer the savory flavor combination to consumers while supplies last.

“Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is one of our more popular limited time offerings,” says Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “The addition of chicken as a topping is always very successful, and we love seeing consumers flock to their local c-store when this fan favorite is available.”

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LTO features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust covered with creamy ranch sauce, layered with diced chicken and crispy bacon, and then topped with a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice.

Hunt Brothers Pizza’s Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is available as a whole 12 ̋ pizza or Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12 ̋ pizza) while supplies last. The popular LTO will be offered this spring for the ninth time starting today, Monday, May 15.