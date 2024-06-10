Hunt Brothers Pizza announced the return of the popular Limited Time Offer (LTO) Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza. Starting Monday, June 10, participating store partners will offer the savory flavor combination to consumers while supplies last.

“The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza is one of our more popular limited time offerings, and we look forward to helping our store partners bring back this one-of-a-kind flavor favorite to their stores,” says Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “We love to watch the excitement build in the weeks leading up to this return as consumers see that their favorite LTO is coming back, resulting in increased foot traffic and profits for our partners.”

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza LTO features Hunt Brothers Pizza’s original crust covered with creamy ranch sauce, layered with diced chicken and crispy bacon, and topped with a blend of 100% natural part-skim mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. The finishing touch is a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s signature Just Rite Spice.

Consumers can purchase the Chicken Bacon Ranch LTO as a whole 12˝ pizza or a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza ®(1/4 of a 12˝ pizza). The popular LTO will be offered this summer while supplies last. the future.”