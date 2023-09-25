Hunt Brothers Pizza Introduces the Italian Trio Pizza

Hunt Brothers Pizza, the No. 1 branded pizza program in the convenience store industry, is introducing the Italian Trio Pizza, a brand new limited time offering, starting October 9 for participating store partners. The Hunt Brothers Pizza LTO program consistently supports an increase in foot traffic and profits for over 9,000 c-store partners through made-to-order and grab-and-go sales.

This LTO is the first of its kind for the company, offering a new depth of flavors with Italian herbs blended into the dough of its original crust. The savory crust will be topped with Hunt Brother’s Pizza’s signature tomato sauce, 100% natural part-skim mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, cured salami, and cup and char pepperoni. Preparation is finished by topping with a sprinkling of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s secret blend of Italian seasoning and signature Just Rite Spice™ prior to baking.

“We’re thrilled to offer not only consumers, but our c-store partners, a brand new LTO this fall, with the debut of our first-ever seasoned crust,” says Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “The goal of the LTO program is to provide our c-store partners with unique flavor combinations which will entice customers to try something new and exciting to help grow sales. We are continuously trying to innovate new flavor combinations to keep customers coming back for more.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza melds together a variety of classic Italian flavors for its own enhanced spin on the classic, yet fan-favorite, three meat style with the Italian Trio Pizza. Hunt Brothers Pizza’s partners can offer a whole 12 ̋ pizza or Hunk A Pizza (1/4 of a 12” pizza) of the Italian Trio Pizza while supplies last. The historic LTO will be offered this fall for the first time, beginning the week of Monday, September 25.