Hussmann, a Panasonic company, will showcase its Evolve Technologies portfolio of solutions at the North American Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers (NAFEM) event held this February in Atlanta.

This is the first year Hussmann is exhibiting its solutions in a dedicated booth—making it easier for customers and rep groups to meet with sales and learn solutions firsthand.

Over the past year, Hussmann has made great strides in supporting the foodservice industry by doubling the size of the dedicated sales team, creating a MAFSI based rep network and establishing new distributor agreements with top FE&S dealers and distributors.

What: NAFEM Show

Where: Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta Booth #1373 When: February 26-28, 2025

Solutions featured in the booth this year include a wide range of propane (R-290) self contained merchandisers that are AIM Act compliant as well as CO2 condensing units, pastry cases, millwork, door systems and more.

With regulatory changes including the AIM Act and Snap 26 ruling, the foodservice team at Hussmann is gearing up to support customers, dealers and consultants as they work to keep designs compliant with changing regulations.

We invite you to stop by the Hussmann booth to meet with our product experts and to learn more about our foodservice solutions. You can also visit Hussmann.com or email foodservice@hussmann.com for more information.