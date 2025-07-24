After more than 35 years in the retained executive search industry—including 12 years as CEO of HVS Executive Search—Court Williams will be retiring from his role in January 2026. Court has been a driving force behind the firm’s growth, its enduring client partnerships, and its global presence. His leadership has shaped the culture, values, and reputation of HVS Executive Search, and his legacy is deeply embedded in the firm’s identity.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition and continued support for the company’s clients and team, Court will remain actively engaged with the firm as Chairman Emeritus, providing strategic guidance and mentorship over the coming years.

HVS Executive Search is also pleased to announce that Alice Sherman has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of HVS Executive Search, beginning January 1, 2026. Alice has been instrumental in advancing the company’s global capabilities, strengthening client partnerships, and fostering a high-performing team and collaborative culture. In her most recent role leading the Americas practice, Alice has overseen significant growth across the region and played a key role in supporting the firm’s broader global initiatives. Her strategic perspective, operational focus, and commitment to client service have positioned her well to lead HVS Executive Search into its next chapter. In her new role, Alice will take on a bi-coastal presence between Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles — two key hospitality hubs — as she guides the firm into its next phase of growth. Her dedication to leadership development and commitment to excellence make her uniquely suited to drive the firm’s evolution, strengthen its position as a trusted partner to the global hospitality industry, and deliver lasting value for the company’s clients.

“Court has played a pivotal role in shaping HVS Executive Search into the respected global brand it is today,” said Stephen Rushmore, President and CEO of HVS. “His steady leadership and deep client relationships have had a lasting impact on our organization and the broader hospitality industry. We are fortunate to have Alice Sherman step into this leadership role—her energy, experience, and vision position her perfectly to lead the firm into its next chapter.”