Hyde Park Ventures Acquires Seven Five Guys Franchises

Hyde Park Ventures, a private management company, has announced the acquisition of seven Five Guys franchises and a new development territory across northern Colorado making its restaurant holding company, Hyde Park Burgers, the third largest Five Guys franchisee in the United States.

In total, Hyde Park now owns 42 Five Guys franchises in Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Through this acquisition, Hyde Park continues its mission to build a high performing, cutting-edge restaurant operating platform. Hyde Park also owns a net lease real estate investment business as well as a franchise advisory practice.

“Colorado is one of the strongest markets in the country with its appealing climate, business friendly culture and growing population. We’re excited to set up shop in the state and continue to grow our presence in the West,” says Jody Goehring, Managing Partner, Hyde Park Ventures.

Fifth Third Bank, Hyde Park’s sole lender, provided the debt financing for the transaction.

"Hyde Park has built a very successful portfolio quickly, and proven their ability to create a scalable model, hire the right talent, and invest in the right deals," says Greg McGinley, vice president and corporate banking executive director at Fifth Third. "When we began our relationship with Hyde Park in 2018, we saw the opportunity to back a young investment team with a clear focus, and we look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Hyde Park’s platform approach enables the company to work with large institutional investors interested in the franchised restaurant space. It provides a scalable, full-service operating leadership team and comprehensive back-office system with the flexibility to work across brands and geographies.