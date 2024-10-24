Better kebab brand, I Am Doner, announced the opening of its inaugural North American location on Queen Street West in Toronto. This launch signifies a significant milestone for the company, which has successfully established its presence in Dubai and throughout the U.K.

In partnership with a local franchise partner, I Am Doner Canada has already secured three additional store locations in the Greater Toronto Area, all set to open within the next year. The brand aims to establish a total of ten locations across Toronto over the next three years, with plans for further expansion into other regions and provinces of Canada with future partners.

James Hacon, Chairman of I Am Doner, commented: “We are thrilled to make our first venture across the Atlantic with a flagship store on one of Canada’s busiest streets – in North America’s quickest growing city. The interest in our brand has been robust in North America, and we view this as an excellent starting point. After two years of meticulous planning and a summer dedicated to localising our brand, this opening represents the next phase of our growth in overseas markets, with a greater focus on our British roots in both our interiors and brand identity. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in Toronto and across North America.”

As I Am Doner continues to expand, it remains committed to delivering high-quality dishes that combine British flavours with international influences. The opening of the Toronto location marks a pivotal step in the brand’s evolution and growth strategy.