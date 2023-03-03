I Heart Mac & Cheese Comes to Miami

I Heart Mac & Cheese is now bringing cheesy goodness to Miami. The location (10526 SW 8th St Miami, FL, US 33174) opened its doors on March 1, 2023. This will be the fast casual 1st Miami location and will be owned and operated by Miami Local Raicelys Campos.

Heart Mac & Cheese is a fast-casual concept specializing in, you guessed it, customizable, made-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. I Heart Mac and Cheese also has a variety of signature cheese bowls to choose from. There’s the Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parm, Short Rib Philly and The Lobster & White Truffle Mac & Cheese bowl.

For those guests who want to be creative the spot also offers a customizable Build Your Own Mac & Cheese. Diners at the eatery select a pasta base along with a choice of ten different proteins including lobster, short ribs and pulled pork, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses like the cheddar, blue cheese, pepper jack and muenster. Is then topped off with a cheese sauce, gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each cheesy creation. The combinations are endless!

I Heart Mac and Cheese also serves up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives. South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Miami will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, a Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others.The restaurant's signature dish is - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese, yellow cheddar cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and cheesecake bites. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” night.