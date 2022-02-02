I Heart Mac & Cheese to Debut in Gulfport, Mississippi

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced its newest location will open on February 16, 2022. Located at 2093 East Pass Road, Suite C Gulfport, MS 39507, the area’s new dining on-the-go hotspot opens its doors at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who purchase.

“It’s really exciting to open our first location in Mississippi and bring our beloved classic menu offerings to the Gulfport community,” says Steve Giordanella, the CEO and Chairman of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “Expanding the brand and watching people fall in love with this concept that celebrates the childhood classics always makes us very happy and proud. We look forward to Gulfport’s success, as we continue to introduce new locations throughout the USA.”

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States.

The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Gulfport will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies and Cheesecake Bites. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.