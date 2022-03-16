I Heart Mac & Cheese to Debut in Virginia

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open a new location in Tysons Corner, VA. The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by franchisee Md Billal Hossain.

Md Billal Hossain have inked a deal for the first location in Virginia, tentatively slated to open in October 2022. Hossin has previous experience in hospitality industry and excited about this new endeavor with I Heart Mac & Cheese. "I Heart Mac & Cheese is a complete new concept in my community, I think that we all crave comfort food from our childhood which is something our menu offers,” Hossin says. “I got the chance to try I Heart Mac & Cheese for myself and it was tasty. This led me to wanting to be part of the I Heart Mac & Cheese team! I'm so excited to be bringing the first I Heart Mac & Cheese to Virginia."

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

Led by CEO and chairman Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and their headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth. “Entering a new market is exciting every time, especially for our brand as a rapidly expanding franchise concept,” says Steve Giordanella, “With the reemergence of the dine-in experience post COVID-19, it’s great to see our franchisees open the first stores in their states. We see a bright future ahead for I Heart Mac & Cheese.”