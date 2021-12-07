I Heart Mac & Cheese to Expand in Sacramento

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, recently announced the latest franchisee agreement to expand the brand’s growing footprint with an additional California location in Sacramento.

Franchisees Amritpal Saini and Bhupinder Kaur have inked a deal for Sacramento, CA slated to open in the summer of 2022. This is their first foray into the franchise world.

“We really like the concept of I Heart Mac & Cheese,” Amritpal says. “The menu offering is very simple, plus it's a classic American dish that everyone loves. Definitely, a cool new idea that we haven't seen before.”

Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates a corporate location and headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth.

“We are thrilled to announce an additional location in California,” says Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “I Heart Mac & Cheese is a unique and attractive franchise concept that is really resonating with aspiring entrepreneurs from many diverse backgrounds looking to create a fun, profitable career and offering a unique opportunity to support their communities.”