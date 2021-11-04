I Heart Mac & Cheese to Grow Footprint in Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, recently announced its latest franchise agreement to expand the brand’s growing footprint in Florida.

Franchisee Kyle Fowler has inked a deal for a Longwood location tentatively slated to open in February of 2022. This is Fowler’s first franchise. His background is in construction and management.

“I LOVE the concept,” Fowler says. “It’s simple; there’s something for everyone…and who doesn’t love Mac & Cheese?” “Being born and raised in the area it will bring the community in to support a ‘local kid’ growing a business. I will help support the local High School I attended, Lake Brantley High School.”

Led by CEO Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and currently operates corporate locations in Boca Raton, Florida and Athens, GA. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth.

“The I Heart Mac & Cheese franchise concept is really resonating with aspiring entrepreneurs of all walks of life who are looking to bring a unique, fun fast-casual concept to their respective communities,” says Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “We are expanding exponentially and are delighted to be able to bring our not only our delicious comfort food with healthy alternatives, but also community support in every place in which we are located.