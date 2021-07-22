I Heart Mac & Cheese Introduces New Store Design

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced the roll-out of a systemwide store re-design. With several new central features including a lush green wall, natural wood elements and iconic bright yellow seating, the all-new modern design will debut in August at I Heart Mac & Cheese in Columbia, S.C., the Palmetto State’s first-ever location.

“Restaurants across the country are reopening and prioritizing the dining experience for our customers is more important now than ever before,” says Steve Giordanella, CEO and Chairman of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “Our new design is part of the process, as we work toward creating the most welcoming environment we can.”

The new store design is inspired by the brand’s dedication to its customers, as the comfort classics brand strives to modernize the guest experience from start to finish. All new locations will feature signature elements including a chic wooden interior with a contrasting greenery wall, mixing a variety of textures and natural finishes to create a warm, comfortable ambiance that invites guests to dine-in.

“The environment for our customers is essential to their dining experience, so we added intricate details to our locations, such as softer lighting to enhance and elevate the overall feel,” says Chef Michael Blum, Co-founder of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “Part of the reason customers choose to dine outside the home is because they are seeking a change of atmosphere; we are confident our fresh new design is something that will appeal to all of our guests – from millennials in college towns to families or groups of friends sitting down to enjoy a meal.”

The store redesign complements the brand’s steady growth within this past year. An increase in both new franchise signings and new store openings has brought the chain to new markets across the United States, expanding its reach into new neighborhoods and communities. The new store aesthetic celebrates the next phase of I Heart Mac & Cheese, ushering in the return of the dine-in and inviting customers to sit and stay a while, making memories together.