I Heart Mac & Cheese Launches Build-Your-Own Tacos

I Heart Mac & Cheese has created a new treat for taco lovers.

The restaurant is now offering a Build Your Own Mac & Cheese Taco in a nacho cheese flavored shell. I Heart Mac & Cheese, known for its customizable, made-to-order macaroni & cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, has added a Mac and Cheese Taco to their menu. The taco is a combination of the popular Mexican street food and the classic comfort food all in one crunchy shell.

I Heart Mac & Cheese’s newest dish is made so that guests can design their own mac & cheese taco with proteins like chicken, pulled pork, or short ribs in a crunchy nacho cheese taco shell with I Heart Mac & Cheese famous cheesy pasta. The taco can be topped with veggies like jalapenos, broccoli tomatoes, roasted red peppers or corn. Each Tacoroni is served with tater tots and a ’taco dipper’ of choice. This can be cheese sauce, marinara, tomato bisque, etc.