I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open in Altamonte Springs, Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Altamonte, Springs. Located at 931 N State Rd 434 Suite 1045, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714. The area’s new dining on-the-go hot spot will open its doors June 8th at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year* to their first ten guests who visit. The Altamonte Springs location will be operated by Kyle Fowler.

“I saw how Grand the opening of I Heart Mac and Cheese were for the locations community were. People were lining up for the openings hours before the doors even opened. They all had lines with lines out the door in anticipation of trying out these new dishes from I Heart Mac and Cheese. I immediately saw the potential and decided to become a franchise owner”, Says Fowler.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. will kick off the celebration. Following the ceremony, the first 10 people in line will receive free mac & cheese creations for a full year. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy giveaways. The restaurant will opens its doors for its soft opening.

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Altamonte will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies. everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.