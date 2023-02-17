I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open in Cape Coral, Florida

Mac and Cheese lovers can now rejoice because there’s a new restaurant concept dedicated to you guess it, Mac & Cheese. I Heart Mac & Cheese is now bringing cheesy goodness to Cape Coral. The Gulf Coast location (Santa Barbara Blvd, Cape Coral, FL 33914) will open its doors on February 22, 2023. The eatery will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year* to the first ten guests in line on opening day. The Cape Coral location will be the 3rd store that the restaurant chain has open in 2023 and the second in Florida's Gulf Coast.

This will be the fast casual's 2nd Gulf Coast location and will be owned and operated by Gary Shvets and Megan Krause-Orrison. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on the grand opening day at 10:30 a.m which will kick off the celebration. Following the ceremony, the first 10 purchasing customers in line on February 22 will receive free cheesy creations for a whole year.

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options. The South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine kinds of cheese. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Cape Coral will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, a Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and cheesecake bites. everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese, yellow cheddar cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” night.

*Limit to one bowl per week for every winner, and up to a $10 value for each bowl.