I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open in Denver

Marine Veteran Vu Tran and his team are hoping to score big with Denver residents by opening the second I Heart Mac & Cheese in Colorado. America's favorite comfort food fast casual restaurant, I Heart Mac & Cheese, will open its newest location in Denver CO, on January 11, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The eatery will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year* to the first ten guests in line on opening day.

The Denver I Heart Mac and Cheese location will be owned and operated by Full Circle Restaurant Group Inc founded by Marine Corp Veteran, Vu Tran . The Denver local opened his first I Heart Mac & Cheese in Highland Ranch in 2020. "I Have been in the restaurant business since 2020," says Tran, “Our goal is to build restaurants that bring communities together".

Vu decided to open another I Heart Mac and Cheese in Denver because of the delicious grilled cheese sandwiches and the wide variety of options to make gourmet mac and cheese bowls. He fell in love with I Heart Mac and Cheese because of the streamline processes and how he was able to use his Marine Corps experience to train his team to be even more effective to run and operate the business.

Being first generation born American after his family successfully escape Vietnam during the war, he wanted to inspire others as an advocate for entrepreneurship and leadership development. FCRG’s live by the mission statement “Building relationships in the direct community and having the strong foundation of leadership, the spirit of entrepreneurship, and camaraderie. Be Bold, Live with Integrity, and stay true to your intentions”. His goal is to build restaurants throughout Colorado to connect with the community and mentor, train, and develop stronger leaders.

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on the grand opening day at 10:30 a.m which will kick off the celebration. Following the ceremony, the first 10 purchasing customers in line on January 11 will receive free cheesy creations for a whole year.

I Heart Mac and Cheese serves up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options. South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States.

The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls, and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine kinds of cheese. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Denver will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, a Buffalo Blue Mac & Cheese, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and cheesecake bites. everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese, yellow cheddar cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” night. *Limit to one bowl per week for every winner, and up to a $10 value for each bowl.