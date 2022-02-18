I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open First Drive-Up Window in Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches today announced it will open its first drive-up pickup window, FastMac, in its Gulfport location. The restaurant is set to open on February 23, 2022, at 2093 East Pass Road. This will be the franchise first location to feature a drive-up pickup window where guest will be able to pick up orders placed on I Heart Mac & Cheese’s app. The new Gulfport, MS location will also offer dine-in service to customers.

This new platform will allow guests to order from the I Heart Mac & Cheese app, then pick up via the Drive-thru window without having to leave their car. “During covid we saw increase of orders via our app” says Steve Giordanella, CEO and Chairman of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “This past January we redesign our app to make the digital ordering process smoother for our customers. We learned during the pandemic that our customers are leaning more into the digital way of ordering, the redesign our app allows our customer to have a more seamless ordering process. We also added more payment option like Apple pay.”

I heart Mac & Cheese continues to grow at a rapid pace, the fast casual is set to open over 75 restaurants in 2022, the drive-thru pilot program will be tested in Gulfport with the hopes of adding more in the future. “We are always looking for way to grow our brand presence, the new drive-through windows will optimize our digital order platform as well as make it easier for and faster for our customers,” says Giordanella.