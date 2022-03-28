I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open First Mall Location

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Schaumburg, IL. Located inside Woodfield Mall ( 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, IL 60173), the area’s new dining on-the-go hot spot will open its doors March 30th at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit. This location is also the first I Heart Mac and Cheese located inside a mall.

After a two-year set cause by supply-chain shortages, equipment delays, lack of labor and a pandemic, Franchisee Dennis Sommo, will now open the first I Heart Mac and Cheese in Illinois.

“I’m extremely excited to bring this new concept to the Chicago area,” says Somo, “We never seen this type of concept before and after speaking with I Heart Mac and Cheese’s executive chef Michael Bloom, his passion for food drove us to move forward into bringing an IHMC into our community.”

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in the Chicago area will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, Tacoroni (Mac & Cheese Tacos). The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.