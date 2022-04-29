I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open First Unit in North Dakota

I Heart Mac and Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Bismarck, ND, the first I Heart Mac and Cheese in that state. Located at 4521 Ottawa St. Bismarck, ND 58503,the area’s new dining on-the-go hot spot will open its doors May 4th at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit. I Heart Mac & Cheese Bismarck is franchised and operated by Jesse Vettere, a North Dakota native. A veteran restauranteur, Jesse is thrilled about bringing the first I Heart Mac and Cheese to North Dakota.

“After months of research, I kept coming across IHM&C on numerous franchise sites. It caught my eye from the start. It was a unique concept from anything I have ever seen,” says Vetter,” I was able to try the menu and loved everything I ate. From the Lobster Mac & Cheese to the Best of Both Worlds Grilled cheese sandwich, my absolute favorite! At that point, I knew I had to bring this franchise to Bismarck, ND so, everyone could taste the goodness.”

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States.

The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Bismarck will feature signature chef-driven combinations like an over the top tacoroni (a cheese shell tacos stuffed with meat and mac &cheese) Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies.

Their signature dish is everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.