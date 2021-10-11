I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open in Scottsdale, Arizona

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Scottsdale, AZ. located at 16500 N Scottsdale Rd suite 105. The restaurant will open Wednesday, October 20 at 11:30 am with plenty of surprises including the chance to win mac and cheese for a year for the first 100 guests to purchase a meal. There will be three of these prizes awarded.

Owner James Maraugh is thrilled to bring this concept to the community. “I was looking to get into a completely different business than I am in currently,” James says. “I had stumbled upon I Heart Mac & Cheese on social media. I thought the name was really catchy and the concept seemed pretty cool since there is nothing really like that in this area. I tasted the food at their headquarters and joined the franchise. A year later here we are! We are family owned first and foremost. We are hyper focused on building relationships with our patrons and turning them into "Cheesters."

“We are pumped to be able to provide employment to the surrounding community. Our bigger picture outside of feeding bellies is to really put a spotlight on local youth sports,” General Manager Roque Zarate says. “I Heart Mac & Cheese is something different that we feel like the whole family would enjoy!”

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Scottsdale will feature signature chef-driven combinations that can be made into grilled cheese sandwiches or delicious mac & cheese bowls like cheese bowls like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and both James’ and Roque’s favorite, Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli and Tomato Soup; desserts include freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies and Cheesecake Bites with a choice of dipping sauces-- Caramel, Strawberry, Chocolate. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

“I’m excited about the expansion of I Heart Mac & Cheese into Scottsdale, following successful growth in other areas across the state,” says Steve Giordanella, the CEO and Chairman of I Heart Mac & Cheese. “We love celebrating childhood comfort food classics and enjoy entering new communities to share the concept. We’re really looking forward to seeing the success Scottsdale will have.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese Scottsdale location is open Monday - Friday 11am - 9pm; Saturday 11am - 10pm; Sunday 11am - 8pm.