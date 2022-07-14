I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open Three Stores in Washington State

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open three new locations in Washington State. These new locations will be in Federal Way, Lakewood, and Midland.

The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by franchisee Kaysser Rose Lin. Lin has inked a deal for three Washington state locations, tentatively slated to open in January 2024.

Lin is very excited to bring the first I Heart Mac & Cheese location to Washington state, “It’s a unique, extraordinary concept that would level up the fast-food game here in Washington. The food selection, the taste, and the pricing make it top-notch. And, most of all, we believe in the company’s vision and mission,” said Lin.

Led by CEO and chairman Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and their headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth.

“As a rapidly growing franchise concept, opening in new locations is exciting. I hope everyone sees the specialty of I Heart Mac and Cheese and loves what we bring to these communities,” says Steve Giordanella.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, the fast-casual concept specializing in customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, has set enormous goals for 2022 as the franchise finished 2021 with tremendous growth performance. The restaurant concept signed 47 franchise agreements in 2021 and will be opening over 75 stores in 2022.

I Heart Mac & Cheese will also be opening new locations in over ten new states, marking the franchise's first locations in those states. The benchmark deals will bring I Heart Mac & Cheese locations into Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. The fast-growing brand wants to keep the drive going by targeting new markets nationwide. Their tremendous growth also contributed to the Franchise selling two corporate stores.