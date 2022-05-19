I Heart Mac & Cheese to Open Two Stores in Kissimmee, Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open two new locations in Kissimmee,FL. The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by franchisee Thomas Curran. Curran has inked a deal for the two Kissimmee locations, tentatively slated to open in February 2023.

Led by CEO and chairman Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and their headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth. “Entering a new market is exciting every time, especially for our brand as a rapidly expanding franchise concept,” says Steve Giordanella, “With the reemergence of the dine-in experience post COVID-19, it’s great to see our franchisees open the first stores in their states. We see a bright future ahead for I Heart Mac & Cheese.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese, the fast-casual concept, will also be opening new locations in over ten new states, marking the franchise's first locations in those states. The benchmark deals will bring I Heart Mac & Cheese locations into Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. The fast-growing brand wants to keep the drive going by targeting new markets nationwide. Their tremendous growth also contributed to the Franchise selling two corporate stores.