I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens in Naples, Florida

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Naples, FL. Located at 8845 Founders Square Drive, the area’s new dining on-the-go hot spot opens its doors March 9th at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit.

“I’m extremely excited to bring a new concept to my hometown, Naples, Fl, where I was born and raised,” says Alfonso Olivos, Naples’s franchisee owner, “Bringing I Heart Mac and Cheese to my community provides a different eating option for everyone to enjoy. I’m Looking forward to everyone being blown away by the food and the atmosphere.”

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Naples will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies and cheesecake bites. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.