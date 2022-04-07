I Heart Mac & Cheese Opens in Saginaw, Michigan

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a fast-casual concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, today announced the opening of its newest location in Saginaw,MI. Located at 4588 State St, Saginaw, Michigan 48603, the area’s new dining on-the-go hot spot will open its doors April 13 at 11 a.m. and will be giving away free mac and cheese for one year to their first ten guests who visit. I Heart Mac & Cheese Saginaw is franchised and operated by long-time friends and first-time female entrepreneurs LaQuanda Hoskins and Letisha Randle of PRH Restaurant Group.

A formal ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. led by the Saginaw County Chamber of Commerce will kick off the celebration. Following the ceremony, the first 10 people in line will receive free mac & cheese creations for a full year. In addition, $1 dollar from every customer served during the day will be donated to local area non-profit, Hidden Harvest, who strives to alleviate hunger and end food waste in the Great Lakes Bay Region by providing a safe and coordinated system of rescuing surplus food and redistributing it to feed people in need. Throughout the day, guests will enjoy a first-taste of mac & cheese creations, giveaways and a family fun evening between 4-7 p.m. with face painting and balloon twisting.

Serving up a variety of health-conscious bases including quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, gluten-free pasta, plant-based protein, and dairy-free alternatives, as well as an extensive array of traditional mac & cheese and sandwich options, South Florida-based I Heart Mac & Cheese is a popular concept rapidly expanding across the United States. The brand has earned a reputation for consistent, delicious food and is well-known for custom, build-your-own macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches. Guests select a pasta, bread, quinoa, broccoli, cauliflower, or tater tot base along with a choice of ten different proteins, eleven vegetables, and nine cheeses. Gluten-free, vegan, and plant-based options are also available. Sesame ginger, mango habanero, buffalo, BBQ, and pesto are a few of the delicious dressings and sauces available to mix in or top off each creation.

The newest I Heart Mac & Cheese location in Saginaw will feature signature chef-driven combinations like Baked Chicken Parmesan, Baked Meatball Parmesan, The Cuban, Pepperoni Pizza, and Lobster & White Truffle Mac, among others. Side dishes include Cheesy Broccoli, and Tomato Soup; desserts include Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies, Brownies, Marshmallow Treats, and Caramel Cookies. everyone’s favorite - The Best of Both Worlds, a Baked Mac & Cheese Sandwich with slow-cooking short rib, white cheddar cheese, and American cheese finished off with BBQ sauce, among others. Guests can also enjoy menu items via delivery services available through Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash. Extensive catering options will also be available to enhance any meeting or gathering.

The location will have themed weekly programming, with details to be announced soon, including “Kids Eat Free” Monday nights.