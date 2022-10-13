I Heart Mac & Cheese Plots Second Location in Michigan

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announced it will open a second location in Michigan. The fast casual concept has signed a new franchise agreement that will be owned and operated by East Lansing locals Paul and Mindy Hamby. The Hambys inked a deal for East Lansing, slated to open in summer of 2023.

Paul, a Navy Veteran, has worked in the nursing field for the last twenty years and is excited to venture into the restaurant industry. Paul and Mindy are looking forward to leaving the hospital setting and opening an I Heart Mac & Cheese. “As we were looking at different Franchises, we noticed that startup costs and franchise fees were expensive and almost became discouraged. We looked at I Heart Mac & Cheese and found that the support, and enthusiasm of the team was great. The ongoing support we received when calling was great”, says Paul, “The other deciding factor was that I Heart Mac & Cheese supports the Military Veterans, and as a Veteran, I was thankful for that and could stand behind a company that can support our veterans.” Paul and Mindy plan to expand and open multiple I Heart Mac & Cheese across Michigan.

Led by CEO and chairman Steve Giordanella, the brand launched its first location in 2016 and their headquarters in Boca Raton, FL. The company’s unique franchising program has fueled nationwide brand growth. “It’s always exciting for us when we get to open the first I Heart Mac & Cheese in the franchisee’s state,” says Giordanella.“We love the fact that more people get to try I Heart Mac & Cheese in more states. Our food is for everyone, from those craving comfort food to vegan and keto dieters and everyone in between.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese, the fast-casual concept specializing in customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, has set enormous goals for 2022 as the franchise finished 2021 with tremendous growth performance. The restaurant concept signed 47 franchise agreements in 2021 and many more set to open in 2022. I Heart Mac & Cheese will also be opening new locations in over ten new states, marking the franchise's first locations in those states. The benchmark deals will bring I Heart Mac & Cheese locations into Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina,Texas and Washington. The fast-growing brand wants to keep the drive going by targeting new markets nationwide.