I Heart Mac & Cheese Releases Nashville Hot Lineup

I Heart Mac and Cheese launches their Hot Grilled Summer Campaign consisting of two over the top versions of the Nashville Hot Chicken. I Heart Mac and Cheese fans can now enjoy these items from now till October 29th. Guests can enjoy the popular chicken dish two ways:

The Nashville Hottie: The Nashville hottie is our classic grilled sandwich stuffed with Nashville hot chicken, and pickles, we then drizzled a Nashville hot sauce and our signature cheese sauce on the sandwich and it is topped with a parmesan-crusted bread!

The Nashville Hottie Bowl:The Nashville Hottie Bowl and Grilled Cheese sandwiches are our versions of the famous Nashville Hot Chicken. This over-the-top bowl is mac & cheese, mixed with spicy Nashville chicken pieces, a Nashville hot sauce, cheese sauce, and pickles.