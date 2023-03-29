I Heart Mac & Cheese Signs Deal to Open Second International Location

I Heart Mac & Cheese, a South Florida-based fast-casual restaurant concept specializing in customizable, made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, announces it has inked a deal to open a second International location in Canada.

The locating will be operated by husband and wife team,Sam and Sukhi Miglani. The Miglanis have been calling Ontario home since 2004 after moving here from their native country, India. The couple came across I Heart Mac & Cheese on Facebook and did some research about the company's franchise program. The Miglanis decided to bring a location to Ontario after visiting I Heart Mac & Cheese corporate office. “Choosing I Heart Mac & Cheese was easy," says Sam Miglani, “Canada is a multicultural society with diverse tastes and food preferences, we find I Heart Mac and Cheese menu options different and unique, which no other Quick Service Restaurants are providing.”

I Heart Mac & Cheese has expanded their footprints, the concept has over 35 stores opened nationwide.