I Scream Gelato has continued to spread joy in communities throughout the U.S. in 2025, now landing its newest territory in Texas. The latest franchise unit is to be located in Frisco and is owned by franchise partner Quratulain Ali.

The gelato franchise has achieved significant milestones, marked by a new opening in Park Meadows Mall in Lone Tree, Colorado and two new locations in South Florida – one in Wynwood, Miami, and another on Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

I Scream Gelato CEO Nadav Abergel commented on the brand’s growth and the overarching success that has marked the year.

“2025 has been an extraordinary year of growth,” he said. “Along with last year’s opening in Plano, Texas, these milestones highlight our continued nationwide expansion. Each store reflects our mission to bring people together over authentic, handcrafted Italian gelato, and we’re deeply grateful for the warm welcome we’ve received in every community.”

The brand shows no signs of slowing.

The gelato franchise currently has six new Texas-bound locations in development, plus five more set to open in Arizona. The company has also seen strong interest from prospective franchise buyers throughout the U.S., with momentum building as locations are added.

“We’re intentional in selecting regions where our brand can thrive, while remaining true to our core values – serving fresh, authentic gelato made from premium Italian ingredients, with options for sugar-free, nut-free, dairy-free, and vegan lifestyles,” Abergel said.

Amidst its franchise growth, I Scream Gelato continues to innovate with fresh new flavor offerings. The newest chapter for the brand includes off-site events.

“A custom cart, currently being crafted in Italy, will soon allow us to cater everything from corporate gatherings to weddings – creating sweet moments well beyond our storefronts,” Abergel added. “Whether in a mall, at an event, or at one of our shops across Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Texas, or soon Arizona, our promise remains the same: to serve authentic gelato and share joy with every scoop.”

The team is actively vetting franchise candidates, working to secure more stores within the 2025 year. Franchise partners joining I Scream Gelato receive a comprehensive support package designed to ensure success. This includes hands-on training covering operations and customer service & experience, ongoing guidance from the corporate team, assistance with site selection and store design, and access to proven operational systems as well as done-for-you marketing services. Each store showcases a menu of made-in-house gelato, dessert items, and beverages, all served in a bright, modern, and Instagram-worthy environment.