I Scream Gelato, the premium Italian gelato brand known for its handcrafted desserts and memorable customer experience, has announced the signing of a new multi-unit franchise agreement that will bring five new locations to the Austin, Texas area. The deal, signed with franchisee Venkata Bhanu Prakash, is part of the brand’s broader nationwide growth strategy as it continues expanding across the United States.

“We’re thrilled about this expansion, as it allows us to bring I Scream Gelato to even more communities,” said Amit Glass, COO of I Scream Gelato. “Our goal has always been to provide not just high-quality, handcrafted gelato made fresh daily, but also an unforgettable experience for every customer. From our vibrant store atmosphere to our innovative flavors, we want every visit to be more than just dessert – it’s an indulgence worth remembering.”

With this latest agreement, I Scream Gelato will now operate nine locations across the U.S., including stores in Florida, Texas, Ohio, and Colorado, with additional sites currently in development. The brand continues to build momentum with recent openings in Fort Lauderdale and Wynwood, Florida, as well as a new store at The Ohio State University. Back in its home state of Colorado, another location in Lone Tree is expected to open within the next two months – just in time for summer.

The brand is actively seeking new franchisees and offers full training, marketing, and operational support to ensure success.

“We believe in growing nationwide and bringing I Scream Gelato to as many communities as possible,” remarked Glass. “Rather than focusing on specific regions, our goal is to expand all over the U.S., finding the right franchise partners who share our passion for quality and experience.”

In addition to its rotating seasonal gelato flavors made fresh daily, I Scream Gelato’s menu includes milkshakes, smoothies, specialty coffees, affogatos, crepes, Belgian waffles, bubble waffles, and more. The brand offers vegan and alcohol-infused gelato options, delivering an inclusive dessert experience for all ages and taste preferences.

“At I Scream Gelato, it’s not just about the product – it’s about creating a memorable experience for our customers,” said Glass. “From our flavors to our service, every detail is designed to make people smile. We’re excited to continue growing and bringing that experience to more communities across the country.”