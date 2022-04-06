i3 International's Ai-Cloud Solution Wins Award

i3 International, a leading provider of Artificial Intelligence and data analytics solutions wins the SIA NPS Award for their Ai-Cloud solution at the 2022 ISC West Show in Las Vegas, NV.

The SIA NPS Award committee recognized i3's commitment to innovation and excellence by awarding the company with the best in show for its secure Ai Cloud solution. i3's Ai Cloud is a convenient and cost-effective solution for anyone looking to add Ai to their existing CCTV system without altering their current infrastructure. i3's Ai will help users advance their loss prevention & analytics tools.

Over the past 15 years, i3 has been rigorously training its Ai algorithm to detect objects and human characteristics accurately. The need to process these images without heavy infrastructural and financial investment to the user has been a long-overlooked gap in the video analytics segment. i3 International saw the need for an affordable, accessible, and efficient method of leveraging millions of existing non-ai IP and HD analog cameras in service of machine learning and video analytics.

Business owners are constantly looking for ways to strengthen their operational efficiency and customer experience. i3's Ai cloud helps them take advantage of this technology by turning their cameras into smart Ai-enabled cameras. This solution allows to collect customer behavior data and help marketers create personalized products or services for customers.

The advancement of these detection algorithms can now be fully supported in the i3's Ai Cloud. By leveraging the power of cost-effective offsite servers' organizations can now implement Ai detection on all existing cameras without replacing their existing CCTV hardware.

This solution is a significant step forward for i3 international and its integrators. "I couldn't be happier for my company and our development team for making this a reality!" says Mr. Vy Hoang, Chief Customer Officer of i3 International Inc.