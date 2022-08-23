Ice Cream Chain The Dolly Llama Will Open in Las Vegas

The Dolly Llama, the waffle and artisanal ice cream destination currently dominating Los Angeles’ dessert scene, has announced a store opening in Las Vegas, NV marking the third new market in the concepts’ national multi-unit franchise expansion. Slated to open this Fall 2022, the Dolly Llama location will be located steps away from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus and 3 miles from the Vegas Strip at 4632 S Maryland Pkwy Suite 12. This opening is fueled by entrepreneurs and franchisees Shekita Charles, Charlene Davis and Leah Garrett and is the first Las Vegas opening within the team's 5-unit deal.

“We were drawn to franchise with The Dolly Llama for their creative desserts, trendy social media presence and the iconic llama mascot,” says Shekita Charles, co-franchisee of The Dolly Llama Vegas. “The Vegas landscape is a great market for innovative dessert concepts and is in need of more trendy fun spots for families, young adults and friends. We see a grand possibility of success in this market and launching a 5 multi-unit deal will eventually solidify The Dolly Llama's presence in Vegas. This first location is only minutes from UNLV which gives us a great student population and is centrally located to other hot spots in the city. We can’t wait for the Las Vegas community to fall in love with The Dolly Llama!”

The Dolly Llama is exploding throughout the United States with several units under construction and in the works. Along with the anticipated Las Vegas location, their Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida location is opening within weeks. Many additional multi-unit deals that have been signed in the sunshine state, including Wintergarden, St. Augustine, and other North, Central and South Florida regions. The Dolly Llama expansion continues to Houston, Beaumontm and McAllen, Texas; Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina; and New York City.

“Our first franchised location in Dallas, TX has seen such success that we’re confident this Vegas opening will be no different!” says co-founder Eric Shomof. “2022 is all about growth for The Dolly Llama and with 40 locations across five states in the works, we’re thrilled at the growing popularity of the brand in just a few months. The Dallas opening and this opening in Las Vegas is just the beginning and serves as great motivation to continue our efforts to further expand throughout the country!”

The Dolly Llama was designed to be a modern dessert shop where all guests can enjoy hand-crafted waffles and ice cream in a cool, hip and fun environment. The concept’s success can be, in part, attributed to its innovative and artisanal menu, but the experience provided at The Dolly Llama locations is what makes the shops a beloved destination for locals and tourists alike. The currently open four locations in Los Angeles and Dallas share an unparalleled aesthetic flair and insta-worthy design with features such as eye-catching signage, the iconic llama and “wanted” llama prints along the walls, which the franchised locations will also mirror.

The brand prides itself on offering authentic European flavors and techniques, such as Belgian waffles using traditional methods, and the Hong Kong Bubble Waffle prepared with a special batter that produces a unique crispy and custard-like texture. The three unique waffle styles -- OG Liege Waffle, Bubble Waffle, and Bubble Waffle Jr -- are the base of the interactive menu of ‘Top Picks’ waffle and ice cream desserts, ice cream waffle sandwiches, and a ‘Build Your Own’ menu, where customers are encouraged to “go nuts'' with unlimited toppings resulting in endless flavor possibilities and combinations. Signature Shakes are another over-the-top brand staple.

The Dolly Llama currently operates three locations in greater Los Angeles and one location in Dallas.