IFMA Unveils 2021 Silver Plate Award Recipients

The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) announced the 2021 IFMA Silver Plate Award recipients, representing nine categories across the industry.

IFMA's annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards honors the nation's leading foodservice operator talent. Silver Plate winners are nominated by IFMA members and industry leaders, then selected by a distinguished jury including national trade press, foodservice experts and past Gold & Silver Plate award winners. From the Silver Plate winners, one is chosen by the jury to receive the industry's most prestigious recognition, IFMA's Gold Plate Award, revealed for the first time during the live 67th annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration taking place virtually on September 14.

"The IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have been honoring the careers of top foodservice operators and recognizing their incredible achievements for 67 years," says Larry Oberkfell, IFMA President and CEO. "This year’s extraordinary class joins the ranks of the best in each foodservice segment. We are so excited to share their stories and honor them with the full industry."

2021 Silver Plate Award Recipients:

Health Care:

Antoinette “Toni” Watkins, MS, RDN, Director System Nutrition | Riverside Health System

Hotels & Lodging:

Bill Kohl, Principal | Greenwood Hospitality Group

Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Dani Sheffield, Executive Director, Child Nutrition Services | Aldine Independent School District

Colleges & Universities:

Steve Mangan, Senior Director | University of Michigan Dining Services

Retail & Specialty Foodservice:

Phillip Allison, Deputy Director | US Naval Academy Business Services Division

Chain Full Service:

John Cywinski, President | Applebee’s Grill + Bar

Business & Industry/Foodservice Management:

Scott Davis, CEO | FLIK Hospitality

Independent Restaurant / Multi-Concept:

Thomas Keller, Chef / Proprietor | Chef Thomas Keller’s Restaurants

Chain Limited Service:

Nick Vojnovic, President | Little Greek Fresh Grill

IFMA’s 67th Gold & Silver Plate Awards Celebration will take place virtually on Tuesday, September 14. The celebration will be open to the industry and honor the extraordinary achievements of this year’s Silver Plate class. Keeping with tradition, the winner of the coveted IFMA Gold Plate Award will be revealed live during the broadcast. Additionally, IFMA will honor this year’s class and the 2020 Silver Plate class at this year’s Presidents Conference, Nov. 7-9 in Scottsdale. More information on these events will be available on IFMA’s website, IFMAworld.com, beginning mid-June.