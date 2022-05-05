Ike's Love and Sandwiches Donates Food to More Than 300 Teachers

This week Ike’s Love and Sandwiches shows the love to California Teachers by donating sandwiches to over 300 teachers in a surprise catering program.

“To show our appreciation and to honor these hard-working teachers we are providing catering trays to select schools this week in California” says CMO Renae Scott.

The surprise catering program is running through teacher appreciation week, which is celebrated yearly. The sandwiches were warmly received by all teachers and staff! “Nothing says thanks like an amazing Ike’s Sandwich surprise! Ike’s even brought us gluten free and veggie options” says Madeline Scott-Brown, STEAM teacher.

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has kicked off they’re new catering menu with teacher appreciation week and will officially launch their all-new catering program on 5/9.