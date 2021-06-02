Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Expands in SoCal

Ike’s Love and Sandwiches has shown tremendous growth throughout the pandemic with new locations continuing to open across the nation. Most recently, Ike’s Love and Sandwiches opened three new company locations in the Southern California area with additional company locations slated to open in the coming months.

"Ike's is experiencing strong sales even in this unprecedented climate that are allowing us to continue to expand our footprint and bring Ike's to new Southern California communities," says Ike’s Love & Sandwiches CEO Michael Goldberg. "We're so excited to grow our presence in Southern California and share our delicious sandwiches with a fresh audience."

The most recent SoCal locations to open within the last three months include Culver City (3895 Overland Avenue), El Segundo (460 N Pacific Coast Highway), and Del Mar (3545 Del Mar Heights Road), which celebrated a grand opening on May 21, 2021.

The brand is showing no signs of slowing down and plans to open five new restaurants throughout Los Angeles County this year. The brand has also signed a lease for a prime real estate spot in Manhattan Beach, which is expected to open in the fall of 2021.

"Of all our southern California locations, I've always seen Manhattan Beach as the showcase spot for our brand," says Goldberg. "I've been eyeing this area for a long time."

Fueled by the power of Fransmart, the franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches continues to expand nationwide.

“Ike’s has been rapidly growing and securing prime real estate locations across the West Coast as they approach their 100-store milestone,” says Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “One fading sandwich franchise brand raised fees on operators while closing 1,000 stores per year. If you’re franchising with that brand, my advice is to get out and take a look at Ike's. With simplified operations, strong item 19, and inexpensive conversions, Ike’s is ideal for experienced franchisees looking to bring this booming concept to markets throughout North America.”