Ike's Love and Sandwiches Opens in Marina del Rey, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its signature Dutch Crunch bread and world-famous Dirty Sauce to a brand-new location in Marina del Rey. The popular sandwich shop, known for its love and sandwiches, will open on Wednesday, April 6th at 4371 Glencoe Ave., Unit B-9A, Marina del Rey, CA 90292.

The Grand Opening celebration be Thursday, April 21st with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet Founder Ike Shehadeh.

CEO Michael Goldberg said, “I love Marina del Rey. The whole community exemplifies that Southern California beach vibe. An Ike’s Sando and a bike ride to the beach sounds like a perfect SoCal day. Now it will be even easier to pick up one of Ike’s creative and delicious sandwiches in Marina del Rey.”

Exploding onto the crowded San Francisco food scene in 2007 as a small sandwich shop under the name “Ike’s Place”, Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been transforming the sandwich segment for over a decade. An original since day one, the brand has been defined by innovative offerings and iconic flavors. Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s secret Dirty Sauce is a duo unlike any other. Every location comes with exclusive sandwich offerings that are eclectically named as a tribute to local celebrities and icons. There will be brand new sandwiches debuting at the new shop. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches features sandwiches for all: meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Ike’s has mouthwatering locations across California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and now Colorado.