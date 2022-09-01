Ike's Love and Sandwiches Opens in Pleasanton, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is bringing its iconic brand and mouthwatering sandwiches to a brand-new location in Pleasanton. Just in time for a fall filled with love and sandwiches, Ike’s is opening on Thursday, September 1 at 1737 Santa Rita Rd #300 Pleasanton, CA 94566. The grand opening will be Wednesday, September 7. Check out the details below!

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is excited for the opening. “I grew up in the Bay and have probably visited Pleasanton 200 times. It’s so cool there is finally going to be an Ike’s there when I visit. I’ve got an amazing new fried chicken sandwich with an extra special sauce that I made just for my friends in Pleasanton,” says Ike Shehadeh.

Ike will also personally host a Grand Opening celebration on Wednesday, September 7 with free sandwiches and t-shirts for the first 50 people in line when Ike’s opens at 10 AM. All day long, Ike’s rewards members get $6 sandwiches and a chance to meet and take a selfie with Ike.

Ike’s in Pleasanton, CA will have two mind-blowing sandwiches that are exclusive to this store. Ike himself has created the “Blackhawk” made with fried chicken, purple slaw, Ike's Spicy Sycamore sauce and gouda cheese. Ike’s is proud of its many plant-based options and is also adding the delicious “Sunnybrook Farm” a vegetarian version of our “Blackhawk” with vegan fried chicken, purple slaw, Ike's Spicy Sycamore sauce and gouda.

CEO Michael Goldberg adds, “The Bay loves Ike and his delicious sandwiches. Our grand opening days are always a great party. Ike will be there keeping the energy high while people get the first taste of two new sandwiches created as a tribute to Pleasanton.”