Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Announces New Opening in Westminster, California

Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, the iconic San Francisco brand known for their saucy, creative, and crave-worthy sandwiches is opening their brand-new location in Westminster at 15062 Goldenwest St., Westminster, CA 92683, near Bolsa Ave. The new restaurant is open now with a highly anticipated grand opening event planned for Friday, April 28.

The first 50 lucky Ikesters get a free sandwich, a t-shirt, and a chance to win free sandwiches for a year. The sandwich wizard Ike Shehadeh will be on site signing t-shirts and taking selfies throughout the day. Showing love the Ike’s way, Ike’s Rewards members get $7.97 sandwiches all day long including satisfying meat, vegetarian, vegan, and halal options. Guests can join Ike’s Rewards while at the event. Pick up and delivery orders are available exclusively on the Ike's app and website.

Ike Shehadeh, Founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is ready, “Let’s go, Westminster! Orange County has been so good to me with so many fans who show me love. I’m giving the love right back to you the best way I know how: with two new sandwiches I created just for you. These are the best meatball and vegan meatball sandwiches you’ll ever have.”

Ike created two exclusive irresistible sandwiches worthy of a visit to the Westminster location.

CEO Michael Goldberg added, “Our grand openings are always a good time. People line up to be the first to try our new sandwiches, take a selfie with Ike and get a chance to win free Ike’s Sandwiches for a year. We’re continuing to open more locations across Southern California because our loyal Ikesters just can’t get enough of our delicious and creative sandwiches.”

If you’ve never been to Ike’s Love & Sandwiches before, there really is no comparison. Ike’s is about love first, then sandwiches, which is why they take extra special care to make sure there are great options for every kind of eater. No other restaurant in the world has more kick-ass options and endless combinations for meat lovers, vegetarian, vegan, halal, and gluten-free. Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is a transcendent experience that will electrify your tastebuds. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches has been voted the best sandwiches in the world (by Ike’s mom).