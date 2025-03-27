This spring, the aloha spirit gets a flirty twist at Ike’s Love & Sandwiches with the grand opening of its newest beachfront location in Kona, Hawaii. Set against a backdrop of breathtaking ocean views, Ike’s latest venture at 76-6245 Ali‘i Drive promises a love affair with flavor that’s as enchanting as the Kona sunset. While Ike’s doors are now open, the official grand celebration is slated for June, inviting everyone to be swept off their feet by the romance of the islands.

Ike Shehadeh, the founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches, shares his passion: “My pre-Ike’s journey started on the Islands when I took some time to retreat from my previous business failures. Hawaii will forever be a key reason why I was able to flourish after hitting rock bottom.”

Ike’s takes on a local twist in Kona, blending the best of our iconic sandwiches with the essence of Hawaiian culinary tradition. Highlights include an Ike-fied version of the Loco Moco, exclusive breakfast sandwiches, Ike’s Donuts, and collaborations with island icons like Chef Alan Wong and Astrologer Alice Inoue. Don’t miss our island-inspired Apothecary Drinks, which add a splash of tropical zest to our already exciting menu.

With over 100 celebrity collaboration sandwiches and more than 1,000 sandwiches on the menu, no other sandwich shop brings more star-studded flair to the table. True to Ike’s innovative spirit, the Kona location offers sandwiches for meat lovers, vegetarians, and vegans alike, ensuring that every guest finds something to love. Ike’s legendary Dutch Crunch bread with Ike’s notorious Dirty Sauce baked right into it makes every bite an unforgettable experience.